OnKure Therapeutics Inc (OKUR) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of OnKure Therapeutics Inc (OKUR) has gone up by 5.17% for the week, with a -3.94% drop in the past month and a -50.41% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.82% for OKUR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.53% for OKUR’s stock, with a -74.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in OnKure Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: OKUR) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.37. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for OKUR is 7.19M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.79% of that float. On May 29, 2025, the average trading volume of OKUR was 136.69K shares.

OKUR) stock’s latest price update

OnKure Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: OKUR) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 7.96 compared to its previous closing price of 2.26. However, the company has seen a gain of 5.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-06 that — Continued progress in the PIKture-01 trial; on track to report additional data in the second half of 2025, including mature single agent and initial combination data

Analysts’ Opinion of OKUR

Leerink Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OKUR reach a price target of $33. The rating they have provided for OKUR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 05th, 2024.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to OKUR, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on October 10th of the previous year.

OKUR Trading at -20.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OKUR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.41%, as shares sank -3.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -49.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OKUR rose by +5.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.19. In addition, OnKure Therapeutics Inc saw -71.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OKUR starting from Cormorant Asset Management, LP, who sale 1,813,439 shares at the price of $1.85 back on May 15 ’25. After this action, Cormorant Asset Management, LP now owns 0 shares of OnKure Therapeutics Inc, valued at $3,363,023 using the latest closing price.

ACORN BIOVENTURES, L.P., the 10% Owner of OnKure Therapeutics Inc, purchase 1,129,730 shares at $1.85 during a trade that took place back on May 15 ’25, which means that ACORN BIOVENTURES, L.P. is holding 1,129,730 shares at $2,090,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OKUR

The total capital return value is set at -0.77. Equity return is now at value -70.01, with -65.22 for asset returns.

Based on OnKure Therapeutics Inc (OKUR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -57.06. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.01. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -2684.69.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -51.71 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.17.

Conclusion

To sum up, OnKure Therapeutics Inc (OKUR) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.