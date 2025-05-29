Oncology Institute Inc’s (TOI) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Oncology Institute Inc (TOI) has gone up by 17.63% for the week, with a 25.87% rise in the past month and a 253.52% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 8.36% for TOI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.95% for TOI’s stock, with a simple moving average of 258.87% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Oncology Institute Inc (NASDAQ: TOI) Right Now?

TOI has 36-month beta value of 0.14. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for TOI is 38.73M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.82% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TOI on May 29, 2025 was 1.23M shares.

The stock price of Oncology Institute Inc (NASDAQ: TOI) has jumped by 0.86 compared to previous close of 3.12. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 17.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TOI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TOI stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for TOI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TOI in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $7 based on the research report published on May 15, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TOI reach a price target of $2.50. The rating they have provided for TOI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 26th, 2024.

Guggenheim gave a rating of “Buy” to TOI, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on September 14th of the previous year.

TOI Trading at 42.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TOI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.12%, as shares surge +24.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +272.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TOI rose by +15.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +534.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.83. In addition, Oncology Institute Inc saw 918.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TOI starting from M33 Growth I L.P., who sale 1,796,468 shares at the price of $2.71 back on May 20 ’25. After this action, M33 Growth I L.P. now owns 14,624,233 shares of Oncology Institute Inc, valued at $4,873,638 using the latest closing price.

M33 Growth I L.P., the Director of Oncology Institute Inc, sale 203,532 shares at $2.71 during a trade that took place back on May 20 ’25, which means that M33 Growth I L.P. is holding 1,349,048 shares at $552,162 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TOI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.13 for the present operating margin

0.1 for the gross margin

The net margin for Oncology Institute Inc stands at -0.17. The total capital return value is set at -0.5. Equity return is now at value -227.77, with -28.66 for asset returns.

Based on Oncology Institute Inc (TOI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.85 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.55. The debt to equity ratio resting at 5.61. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -4.7.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -50.88 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.25. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.68. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.12for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 2.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.79.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Oncology Institute Inc (TOI) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.