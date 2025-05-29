OMS Energy Technologies Inc (OMSE) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of OMS Energy Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: OMSE) has increased by 8.71 when compared to last closing price of 8.44.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.74% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in OMS Energy Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: OMSE) Right Now?

The public float for OMSE is 16.44M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.12% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OMSE on May 29, 2025 was 348.07K shares.

OMSE’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.72% for OMSE’s stock, with a 9.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

OMSE Trading at 9.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OMSE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.13% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OMSE rose by +4.79%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, OMS Energy Technologies Inc saw 22.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for OMSE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.22 for the present operating margin

0.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for OMS Energy Technologies Inc stands at 0.45. The total capital return value is set at 0.45.

Based on OMS Energy Technologies Inc (OMSE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.11 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 3.19. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.12. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 35.16.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 89.46 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.38. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.96. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.15for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.21.

Conclusion

In conclusion, OMS Energy Technologies Inc (OMSE) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.