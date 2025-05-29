Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

In the past week, OPI stock has gone up by 0.20%, with a monthly decline of -47.96% and a quarterly plunge of -77.53%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.75%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.20% for Office Properties Income Trust The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -22.22% for OPI’s stock, with a simple moving average of -83.47% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ: OPI) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.46. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for OPI is 69.57M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.55% of that float. On May 29, 2025, the average trading volume of OPI was 924.92K shares.

OPI) stock’s latest price update

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ: OPI)’s stock price has soared by 1.01 in relation to previous closing price of 0.20. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-18 that US equity markets surged this week – extending a dramatic post “Liberation Day” rebound – after the White House announced a trade truce with China, while investors cheered surprisingly cool inflation data. Quelling one of the primary recession risks, the U.S. and China reached a surprising breakthrough in agreeing to slash tariffs to pre-retaliation levels during a 90-day negotiating period. More good news on the inflation front. Despite the broad-based tariff hikes in April, the critical CPI and the PPI both showed the lowest annual increase in inflation since 2021.

Analysts’ Opinion of OPI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OPI stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for OPI by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for OPI in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $14 based on the research report published on March 07, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

OPI Trading at -45.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.75%, as shares sank -47.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -73.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OPI rose by +0.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -91.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2571. In addition, Office Properties Income Trust saw -80.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OPI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.15 for the present operating margin

0.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Office Properties Income Trust stands at -0.37. The total capital return value is set at 0.02. Equity return is now at value -15.03, with -4.71 for asset returns.

Based on Office Properties Income Trust (OPI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.68 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.01. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.14. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.38.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 285.62 million with net debt to EBITDA at 23.1. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.87. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.14for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.13.

Conclusion

To sum up, Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.