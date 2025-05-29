OFA Group (OFAL) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The average trading volume for OFAL on May 29, 2025 was 3.56M shares.

The stock price of OFA Group (NASDAQ: OFAL) has jumped by 0.98 compared to previous close of 5.10. newsfilecorp.com reported 2025-05-22 that Los Angeles, California–(Newsfile Corp. – May 22, 2025) – OFA Group (NASDAQ: OFAL) (the “Company” or “OFA”), an architectural design firm, today announced the closing of its initial public offering (the “Offering”) of 3,750,000 ordinary shares (the “Ordinary Shares”) at a public offering price of $4.00 per share for total gross proceeds of $15 million to the Company, before deducting underwriting discounts and other offering expenses. OFA’s Ordinary Shares began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on May 21, 2025 under the ticker symbol “OFAL”.

The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.04% for OFAL’s stock, with a simple moving average of 5.04% for the last 200 days.

After a stumble in the market that brought OFAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.40% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OFAL rose by +10.04%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, OFA Group saw 10.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

In conclusion, OFA Group (OFAL) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.