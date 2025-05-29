Nutrien Ltd (NTR) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Nutrien Ltd (NYSE: NTR) is above average at 55.87x. The 36-month beta value for NTR is also noteworthy at 0.84. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 8 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for NTR is 487.17M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.47% of that float. The average trading volume of NTR on May 29, 2025 was 2.39M shares.

NTR) stock’s latest price update

Nutrien Ltd (NYSE: NTR) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.40 in relation to its previous close of 59.80. However, the company has experienced a 1.50% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-15 that Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR ) BMO 2025 Farm to Market Conference May 15, 2025 11:00 AM ET Company Participants Mark Thompson – EVP, Chief Commercial Officer & CFO Conference Call Participants Joel Jackson – BMO Capital Markets Joel Jackson All right.

NTR’s Market Performance

Nutrien Ltd (NTR) has seen a 1.50% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 7.18% gain in the past month and a 11.98% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.44% for NTR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.48% for NTR’s stock, with a 19.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NTR stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for NTR by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for NTR in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $62 based on the research report published on May 14, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NTR reach a price target of $53. The rating they have provided for NTR stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on March 13th, 2025.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to NTR, setting the target price at $56 in the report published on January 21st of the current year.

NTR Trading at 10.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.11%, as shares surge +4.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTR rose by +1.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $57.56. In addition, Nutrien Ltd saw 33.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.04 for the present operating margin

0.3 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nutrien Ltd stands at 0.02. The total capital return value is set at 0.02. Equity return is now at value 2.15, with 0.99 for asset returns.

Based on Nutrien Ltd (NTR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.38 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.24. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.61. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.3.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 4.94 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 3.43. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.68. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.55for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.22.

Conclusion

In summary, Nutrien Ltd (NTR) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.