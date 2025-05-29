Nukkleus Inc (NUKK) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Nukkleus Inc (NASDAQ: NUKK) has dropped by -12.94 compared to previous close of 16.23. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -27.16% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-05-22 that NEW YORK, May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Nukkleus Inc. (NASDAQ: NUKK), which is pursuing a highly disciplined global M&A strategy in the Aerospace & Defense (A&D) industry, today commented on the recent announcement by the Trump Administration to invest an initial $25 billion in building a “Golden Dome” missile defense shield. The plan to build a Golden Dome aims to counter growing missile threats from adversaries such as China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea, and protect the entire United States from a broad spectrum of threats, including hypersonic, ballistic, and cruise missiles.

Is It Worth Investing in Nukkleus Inc (NASDAQ: NUKK) Right Now?

Nukkleus Inc (NASDAQ: NUKK) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.79x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NUKK is -5.85.

The public float for NUKK is 3.23M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.31% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NUKK on May 29, 2025 was 184.34K shares.

NUKK’s Market Performance

The stock of Nukkleus Inc (NUKK) has seen a -27.16% decrease in the past week, with a -10.23% drop in the past month, and a 6.32% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.63% for NUKK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.89% for NUKK’s stock, with a 22.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NUKK Trading at -6.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NUKK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.40%, as shares sank -12.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NUKK fell by -27.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +512.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.60. In addition, Nukkleus Inc saw -61.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NUKK starting from Kotaieva Anastasiia, who purchase 319,952 shares at the price of $2.41 back on Nov 08 ’24. After this action, Kotaieva Anastasiia now owns 319,952 shares of Nukkleus Inc, valued at $771,084 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NUKK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.54 for the present operating margin

0.8 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nukkleus Inc stands at -238.99. The total capital return value is set at 0.06.

Based on Nukkleus Inc (NUKK), the company’s capital structure generated -0.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -1.46. The debt to equity ratio resting at -0.01. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -9.93.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -7.95 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.03. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 106.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.13.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Nukkleus Inc (NUKK) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.