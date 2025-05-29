Novartis AG ADR (NVS) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Novartis AG ADR (NYSE: NVS) has decreased by -1.18 when compared to last closing price of 113.21.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.37% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-27 that Basel, May 27, 2025 – Novartis today announced that Redwood Merger Sub Inc., a Delaware corporation and an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Novartis (“Purchaser”), has commenced a tender offer to acquire all of the outstanding shares of common stock, par value $0.001 per share (the “Shares”), of Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a Delaware corporation (“Regulus”), in exchange for (i) $7.00 in cash per Share, subject to any applicable withholding and without interest thereon, plus (ii) one contingent value right (each, a “CVR”) per Share, representing the right to receive one contingent payment of $7.00 in cash, subject to any applicable withholding and without interest thereon, upon the achievement of a regulatory milestone. Such offer is being made upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase, dated May 27, 2025, and the related Letter of Transmittal (together, the “Offer”) and pursuant to the terms of the previously announced Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of April 29, 2025 (the “Merger Agreement”), among Novartis, Purchaser and Regulus.

Is It Worth Investing in Novartis AG ADR (NYSE: NVS) Right Now?

Novartis AG ADR (NYSE: NVS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NVS is 0.58. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for NVS is 1.90B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.18% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NVS on May 29, 2025 was 2.29M shares.

NVS’s Market Performance

NVS’s stock has seen a -0.37% decrease for the week, with a -0.67% drop in the past month and a 3.56% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.54% for Novartis AG ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.87% for NVS’s stock, with a simple moving average of 2.62% for the last 200 days.

NVS Trading at 1.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.71%, as shares sank -1.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVS fell by -0.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $110.91. In addition, Novartis AG ADR saw 14.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NVS starting from Marshall Fiona, who proposed sale 15,000 shares at the price of $112.68 back on May 23 ’25. After this action, Marshall Fiona now owns shares of Novartis AG ADR, valued at $1,690,181 using the latest closing price.

Kowalski Robert William, the Officer of Novartis AG ADR, proposed sale 1,212 shares at $113.28 during a trade that took place back on Apr 30 ’25, which means that Kowalski Robert William is holding shares at $137,297 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NVS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.3 for the present operating margin

0.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Novartis AG ADR stands at 0.24. The total capital return value is set at 0.23. Equity return is now at value 32.95, with 13.24 for asset returns.

Based on Novartis AG ADR (NVS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.45 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.61. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.81. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 20.17.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 20.71 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.11. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.1for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.79.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Novartis AG ADR (NVS) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.