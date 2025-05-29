Noodles & Company (NDLS) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The 36-month beta value for NDLS is at 1.68. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for NDLS is 31.94M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.94% of that float. The average trading volume for NDLS on May 29, 2025 was 119.92K shares.

NDLS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ: NDLS) has jumped by 10.80 compared to previous close of 0.74. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days. fastcompany.com reported 2025-05-16 that Noodles & Company, the fast-casual chain known for serving an array of noodle-based dishes, will shutter up to 21 restaurants.The brand, founded in Denver, Colorado in 1995, has already closed at least nine locations over the past year. In a conference call last week, chief financial officer Michael Hynes said, “We expect to close 13 to 17 company-owned and four franchise restaurants in 2025.

NDLS’s Market Performance

Noodles & Company (NDLS) has seen a -2.38% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -16.65% decline in the past month and a -44.53% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.48% for NDLS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.96% for NDLS’s stock, with a -25.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NDLS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NDLS stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for NDLS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NDLS in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $4 based on the research report published on March 12, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NDLS reach a price target of $5, previously predicting the price at $6. The rating they have provided for NDLS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 11th, 2023.

The Benchmark Company gave a rating of “Buy” to NDLS, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on July 05th of the previous year.

NDLS Trading at -15.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NDLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.61%, as shares sank -16.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NDLS fell by -2.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8824. In addition, Noodles & Company saw 41.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NDLS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.04 for the present operating margin

0.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Noodles & Company stands at -0.08. The total capital return value is set at -0.08. Equity return is now at value -978.37, with -11.51 for asset returns.

Based on Noodles & Company (NDLS), the company’s capital structure generated 1.23 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.03. The debt to equity ratio resting at -5.28. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -1.93.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.29 million with net debt to EBITDA at -140.41. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 120.57for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.29.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Noodles & Company (NDLS) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.