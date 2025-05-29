Nextdoor Holdings Inc (KIND) Stock Experiences 6.62% Monthly Change

In the past week, KIND stock has gone up by 11.80%, with a monthly gain of 6.62% and a quarterly plunge of -35.35%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.26%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.50% for Nextdoor Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.70% for KIND’s stock, with a -26.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Nextdoor Holdings Inc (NYSE: KIND) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for KIND is also noteworthy at 1.17. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for KIND is 209.21M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.56% of that float. The average trading volume of KIND on May 29, 2025 was 2.17M shares.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc (NYSE: KIND)'s stock price has gone rise by 5.22 in comparison to its previous close of 1.53, however, the company has experienced a 11.80% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KIND

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KIND stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for KIND by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for KIND in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $1.10 based on the research report published on May 13, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KIND reach a price target of $4. The rating they have provided for KIND stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 30th, 2025.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “In-line” to KIND, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on November 08th of the previous year.

KIND Trading at 7.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KIND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.26%, as shares surge +10.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KIND rose by +12.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4679. In addition, Nextdoor Holdings Inc saw -32.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KIND starting from Schwartz Sophia, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $1.72 back on Mar 07 ’25. After this action, Schwartz Sophia now owns 267,445 shares of Nextdoor Holdings Inc, valued at $25,809 using the latest closing price.

SOPHIA CONTRERAS SCHWARTZ, the Officer of Nextdoor Holdings Inc, proposed sale 15,000 shares at $1.82 during a trade that took place back on Mar 07 ’25, which means that SOPHIA CONTRERAS SCHWARTZ is holding shares at $27,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KIND

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.46 for the present operating margin

0.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nextdoor Holdings Inc stands at -0.37. The total capital return value is set at -0.24. Equity return is now at value -18.77, with -16.27 for asset returns.

Based on Nextdoor Holdings Inc (KIND), the company’s capital structure generated 0.08 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.16.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -121.64 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.17. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.52for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.5. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 15.79.

Conclusion

In summary, Nextdoor Holdings Inc (KIND) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.