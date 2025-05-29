NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.65 in comparison to its previous close of 7.68, however, the company has experienced a 6.62% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-29 that HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NextDecade Corporation (NextDecade or the Company) (NASDAQ: NEXT) announced today that it has executed a 20-year liquefied natural gas (LNG) sale and purchase agreement (SPA) with JERA for offtake from Train 5 at the Rio Grande LNG Facility. Under the terms of the SPA, JERA will purchase 2.0 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of LNG for 20 years on a free on board basis at a price indexed to Henry Hub, subject to a positive Final Investment Decision (FID) on Train 5. “We.

Is It Worth Investing in NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.08. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for NEXT is 165.04M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.68% of that float. On May 29, 2025, the average trading volume of NEXT was 1.87M shares.

NEXT’s Market Performance

NEXT’s stock has seen a 6.62% increase for the week, with a -0.64% drop in the past month and a 6.47% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.06% for NextDecade Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.52% for NEXT’s stock, with a 13.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NEXT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NEXT stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for NEXT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NEXT in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $9 based on the research report published on June 06, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NEXT reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for NEXT stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 16th, 2023.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to NEXT, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on August 15th of the previous year.

NEXT Trading at 0.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEXT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.74%, as shares surge +4.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEXT rose by +7.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +57.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.62. In addition, NextDecade Corporation saw 0.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NEXT starting from HGC Next Inv LLC, who purchase 11,690,909 shares at the price of $7.50 back on Jul 29 ’24. After this action, HGC Next Inv LLC now owns 17,536,369 shares of NextDecade Corporation, valued at $87,681,818 using the latest closing price.

York Capital Management Global, the Director of NextDecade Corporation, sale 35,072,737 shares at $7.50 during a trade that took place back on Jul 25 ’24, which means that York Capital Management Global is holding 4,264,298 shares at $263,045,528 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NEXT

The total capital return value is set at -0.03. Equity return is now at value -43.50, with -3.23 for asset returns.

Based on NextDecade Corporation (NEXT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.94 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.03. The debt to equity ratio resting at 15.52. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -2.56.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 371.66 million with net debt to EBITDA at -60.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.85.

Conclusion

To sum up, NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.