NewGenIvf Group Ltd (NIVF) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

NewGenIvf Group Ltd (NASDAQ: NIVF)’s stock price has gone decline by -15.15 in comparison to its previous close of 2.64, however, the company has experienced a -22.76% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-01 that BANGKOK, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NewGenIvf Group Limited (NASDAQ: NIVF) (“NewGen” or the “Company”), a comprehensive fertility services provider in Asia helping couples and individuals obtain access to fertility treatments, today announced that it is implementing a reverse stock split of all of the Company’s issued and unissued shares at an exchange ratio of one (1) share for ten (10) shares (the “Reverse Stock Split”).

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NIVF is 0.25.

The public float for NIVF is 0.29M and currently, short sellers hold a 44.31% of that float. On May 29, 2025, NIVF’s average trading volume was 435.46K shares.

NIVF’s Market Performance

NIVF’s stock has seen a -22.76% decrease for the week, with a -27.65% drop in the past month and a -90.43% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.39% for NewGenIvf Group Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -25.27% for NIVF’s stock, with a -97.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NIVF Trading at -52.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NIVF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.28%, as shares sank -28.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -78.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NIVF fell by -22.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -98.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.00. In addition, NewGenIvf Group Ltd saw -97.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NIVF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.32 for the present operating margin

0.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for NewGenIvf Group Ltd stands at -0.05. The total capital return value is set at -0.82.

Based on NewGenIvf Group Ltd (NIVF), the company’s capital structure generated 1.39 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -2.14. The debt to equity ratio resting at -3.59. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -1.3.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 24111.0 with net debt to EBITDA at 9.02. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.02for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of NewGenIvf Group Ltd (NIVF) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.