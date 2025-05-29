New Providence Acquisition Corp III (NPACU) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The volatility ratio for the week is 0.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 0.22% for NPACU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.16% for NPACU’s stock, with a 0.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in New Providence Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ: NPACU) Right Now?

The public float for NPACU is 30.28M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.12% of that float. On May 29, 2025, the average trading volume of NPACU was 700.32K shares.

NPACU) stock’s latest price update

New Providence Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ: NPACU) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.10 compared to its previous closing price of 10.07. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

NPACU Trading at 0.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NPACU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.07%, as shares sank -0.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NPACU rose by +0.05%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.06. In addition, New Providence Acquisition Corp III saw 0.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NPACU

The total capital return value is set at -34.37.

Based on New Providence Acquisition Corp III (NPACU), the company’s capital structure generated 0.91 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -5.47.

Conclusion

To sum up, New Providence Acquisition Corp III (NPACU) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

  • Tags: NASDAQ:NPACU, New Providence Acquisition Corp III, NPACU, NPACU stock

Most Popular

Related Posts

© 2024, Powered by Smart TechOne

favicon-nh
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.