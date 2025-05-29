New Providence Acquisition Corp III (NPACU) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The volatility ratio for the week is 0.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 0.22% for NPACU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.16% for NPACU’s stock, with a 0.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in New Providence Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ: NPACU) Right Now?

The public float for NPACU is 30.28M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.12% of that float. On May 29, 2025, the average trading volume of NPACU was 700.32K shares.

NPACU) stock’s latest price update

New Providence Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ: NPACU) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.10 compared to its previous closing price of 10.07. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

NPACU Trading at 0.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NPACU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.07%, as shares sank -0.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NPACU rose by +0.05%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.06. In addition, New Providence Acquisition Corp III saw 0.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NPACU

The total capital return value is set at -34.37.

Based on New Providence Acquisition Corp III (NPACU), the company’s capital structure generated 0.91 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -5.47.

Conclusion

To sum up, New Providence Acquisition Corp III (NPACU) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.