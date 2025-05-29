Netapp Inc (NTAP) Stock Faces 1.78% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Netapp Inc (NTAP) has gone down by -0.40% for the week, with a 12.88% rise in the past month and a -16.11% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.65% for NTAP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.96% for NTAP’s stock, with a -11.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ: NTAP) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Netapp Inc (NASDAQ: NTAP) is above average at 18.35x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.42.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for NTAP is 205.35M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.20% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NTAP on May 29, 2025 was 2.28M shares.

NTAP) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Netapp Inc (NASDAQ: NTAP) has plunged by -0.50 when compared to previous closing price of 99.67, but the company has seen a -0.40% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-29 that Whether you’re a value, growth, or momentum investor, finding strong stocks becomes easier with the Zacks Style Scores, a top feature of the Zacks Premium research service.

Analysts’ Opinion of NTAP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NTAP stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for NTAP by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for NTAP in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $115 based on the research report published on April 30, 2025 of the current year 2025.

TD Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NTAP reach a price target of $130, previously predicting the price at $160. The rating they have provided for NTAP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 28th, 2025.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to NTAP, setting the target price at $128 in the report published on February 19th of the current year.

NTAP Trading at 9.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTAP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.78%, as shares surge +10.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTAP fell by -0.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $97.28. In addition, Netapp Inc saw -14.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NTAP starting from Kurian George, who sale 8,500 shares at the price of $100.02 back on May 19 ’25. After this action, Kurian George now owns 305,305 shares of Netapp Inc, valued at $850,145 using the latest closing price.

De Lorenzo Daniel, the VP, Controller & CAO of Netapp Inc, sale 326 shares at $99.98 during a trade that took place back on May 16 ’25, which means that De Lorenzo Daniel is holding 455 shares at $32,593 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NTAP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.21 for the present operating margin

0.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Netapp Inc stands at 0.17. The total capital return value is set at 0.28. Equity return is now at value 114.33, with 12.39 for asset returns.

Based on Netapp Inc (NTAP), the company’s capital structure generated 0.69 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.64. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.26. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 22.97.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.58 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.43. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.25for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.92.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Netapp Inc (NTAP) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.