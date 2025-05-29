NET Power Inc (NPWR) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

NET Power Inc (NYSE: NPWR)’s stock price has soared by 8.02 in relation to previous closing price of 1.62. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 10.06% in its stock price over the last five trading days. accessnewswire.com reported 2025-05-28 that NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 28, 2025 / WHY: New York, N.Y., May 28, 2025.

Is It Worth Investing in NET Power Inc (NYSE: NPWR) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for NPWR is at 0.48. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for NPWR is 31.75M, and currently, shorts hold a 11.13% of that float. The average trading volume for NPWR on May 29, 2025 was 1.15M shares.

NPWR’s Market Performance

The stock of NET Power Inc (NPWR) has seen a 10.06% increase in the past week, with a -3.31% drop in the past month, and a -76.42% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.82% for NPWR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.11% for NPWR’s stock, with a -75.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NPWR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NPWR stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for NPWR by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for NPWR in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $2 based on the research report published on April 23, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to NPWR, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on April 10th of the previous year.

NPWR Trading at -17.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NPWR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.63%, as shares surge +2.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -45.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NPWR rose by +10.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7520. In addition, NET Power Inc saw -83.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NPWR starting from Rosser Kelly, who sale 1,127 shares at the price of $2.25 back on Apr 03 ’25. After this action, Rosser Kelly now owns 2,531 shares of NET Power Inc, valued at $2,531 using the latest closing price.

PATEL AKASH S., the Chief Financial Officer of NET Power Inc, sale 7,359 shares at $2.29 during a trade that took place back on Apr 03 ’25, which means that PATEL AKASH S. is holding 0 shares at $16,871 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NPWR

The total capital return value is set at -0.04. Equity return is now at value -24.23, with -7.33 for asset returns.

Based on NET Power Inc (NPWR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.0 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -17.88.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -99.7 million with net debt to EBITDA at 7.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 23.30.

Conclusion

In conclusion, NET Power Inc (NPWR) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.