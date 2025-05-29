Neo Concept International Group Holdings Ltd (NCI) Stock Observes -28.87% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Neo Concept International Group Holdings Ltd (NCI) has seen a -13.89% decrease in the past week, with a -0.64% drop in the past month, and a -18.43% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.76% for NCI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.40% for NCI’s stock, with a -28.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Neo Concept International Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: NCI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Neo Concept International Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: NCI) is above average at 7.37x. The 36-month beta value for NCI is also noteworthy at -2.62. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for NCI is 5.18M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.33% of that float. The average trading volume of NCI on May 29, 2025 was 166.96K shares.

NCI Trading at -5.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.78%, as shares surge +2.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NCI fell by -12.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3465. In addition, Neo Concept International Group Holdings Ltd saw -43.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NCI starting from Neo-concept (BVI) Ltd, who proposed sale 2,000,000 shares at the price of $0.68 back on Nov 15 ’24. After this action, Neo-concept (BVI) Ltd now owns shares of Neo Concept International Group Holdings Ltd, valued at $1,360,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NCI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.05 for the present operating margin

0.2 for the gross margin

The net margin for Neo Concept International Group Holdings Ltd stands at 0.03. The total capital return value is set at 0.44.

Based on Neo Concept International Group Holdings Ltd (NCI), the company’s capital structure generated 1.05 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.9. The debt to equity ratio resting at -22.89. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.57.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 14.9 million with net debt to EBITDA at 3.27. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.62. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.39for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.92. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.84.

Conclusion

In summary, Neo Concept International Group Holdings Ltd (NCI) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.