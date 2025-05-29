NCR Voyix Corp (VYX) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of NCR Voyix Corp (NYSE: VYX) has increased by 1.99 when compared to last closing price of 11.07. Despite this, the company has experienced a 7.32% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-29 that Mobile payments surge as GDOT, MQ, VYX and FOUR roll out innovations to boost volume, streamline checkout, and expand global reach.

Is It Worth Investing in NCR Voyix Corp (NYSE: VYX) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for VYX is at 1.66. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for VYX is 132.89M, and currently, shorts hold a 14.44% of that float. The average trading volume for VYX on May 29, 2025 was 2.20M shares.

VYX’s Market Performance

VYX’s stock has seen a 7.32% increase for the week, with a 31.28% rise in the past month and a -1.83% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.91% for NCR Voyix Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.27% for VYX stock, with a simple moving average of -7.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VYX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VYX stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for VYX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for VYX in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $14 based on the research report published on October 14, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VYX reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for VYX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 12th, 2024.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to VYX, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on March 18th of the previous year.

VYX Trading at 18.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VYX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.64%, as shares surge +29.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VYX rose by +5.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.32. In addition, NCR Voyix Corp saw -18.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VYX starting from KELLY JAMES G, who purchase 22,603 shares at the price of $10.99 back on May 16 ’25. After this action, KELLY JAMES G now owns 69,503 shares of NCR Voyix Corp, valued at $248,407 using the latest closing price.

SEN LAURA, the Director of NCR Voyix Corp, purchase 22,550 shares at $11.04 during a trade that took place back on May 13 ’25, which means that SEN LAURA is holding 52,203 shares at $248,990 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VYX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.01 for the present operating margin

0.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for NCR Voyix Corp stands at 0.34. The total capital return value is set at 0.01. Equity return is now at value -19.49, with -2.87 for asset returns.

Based on NCR Voyix Corp (VYX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.61 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.1. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.56. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.39.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 256.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.69. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.81. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.09for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.12.

Conclusion

In conclusion, NCR Voyix Corp (VYX) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.