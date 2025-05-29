Navigating the Volatility of Phreesia Inc’s (PHR) Stock

The stock of Phreesia Inc (PHR) has gone down by -8.59% for the week, with a -4.86% drop in the past month and a -13.70% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.55% for PHR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.22% for PHR stock, with a simple moving average of -3.97% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Phreesia Inc (NYSE: PHR) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.69.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for PHR is 54.59M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.46% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PHR on May 29, 2025 was 516.01K shares.

PHR) stock’s latest price update

Phreesia Inc (NYSE: PHR)’s stock price has plunge by -6.61relation to previous closing price of 24.95. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -8.59% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-28 that Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR ) Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call May 28, 2025 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Balaji Gandhi – CFO Chaim Indig – CEO Conference Call Participants Anne Samuel – JPMorgan Jailendra Singh – Truist Securities Jessica Tassan – Piper Sandler Richard Close – Canaccord Genuity John Ransom – Raymond James Daniel Grosslight – Citi William Jellison – D.A. Davidson Ryan MacDonald – Needham & Company Jeff Garro – Stephens Scott Schoenhaus – Keybank Jared Hass – William Blair Aaron Kempson – Citizens JMP Gene Mannheimer – Freedom Capital Markets Joe Vruwink – Baird Operator Good morning, ladies and gentlemen.

Analysts’ Opinion of PHR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PHR stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for PHR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PHR in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $32 based on the research report published on January 08, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PHR reach a price target of $35. The rating they have provided for PHR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 26th, 2024.

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Buy” to PHR, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on January 17th of the previous year.

PHR Trading at -7.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PHR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.30%, as shares sank -6.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PHR fell by -8.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.11. In addition, Phreesia Inc saw -7.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PHR starting from Linetsky David, who sale 260 shares at the price of $23.04 back on Apr 21 ’25. After this action, Linetsky David now owns 8,752 shares of Phreesia Inc, valued at $5,991 using the latest closing price.

Hui Yvonne, the Principal Accounting Officer of Phreesia Inc, sale 1,330 shares at $23.70 during a trade that took place back on Apr 22 ’25, which means that Hui Yvonne is holding 22,592 shares at $31,521 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PHR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.14 for the present operating margin

0.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Phreesia Inc stands at -0.14. The total capital return value is set at -0.21. Equity return is now at value -15.97, with -11.06 for asset returns.

Based on Phreesia Inc (PHR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.06 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.81. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.07. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -50.04.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -25.58 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.65. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.08for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.94.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Phreesia Inc (PHR) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.