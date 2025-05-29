Navigating the Volatility of Manulife Financial Corp’s (MFC) Stock

The stock of Manulife Financial Corp (MFC) has seen a -0.91% decrease in the past week, with a 3.31% gain in the past month, and a 2.31% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.32% for MFC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.36% for MFC’s stock, with a simple moving average of 5.08% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE: MFC) Right Now?

Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE: MFC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 16.43x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.98. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for MFC is 1.71B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.33% of that float. On May 29, 2025, the average trading volume of MFC was 2.61M shares.

MFC) stock’s latest price update

Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE: MFC) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.79 compared to its previous closing price of 31.76. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.91% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-05-22 that Jodie Wallis, Global Chief Analytics Officer, Outlines How Manulife is Using AI Responsibly C$ unless otherwise stated TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC SEHK: 945 TORONTO, May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ – Manulife’s Responsible AI Principles were shared during the Reuters Momentum AI Summit in New York last month. These principles guide the design, development, and deployment of Manulife’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions, which includes over 43 GenAI use cases in production, as of Q1 2025, an equivalent amount slated to be deployed across the organization by year end and over 450 ideas in evaluation1.

MFC Trading at 3.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.05%, as shares surge +2.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MFC fell by -0.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.40. In addition, Manulife Financial Corp saw 2.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MFC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.13 for the present operating margin

1.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Manulife Financial Corp stands at 0.14. The total capital return value is set at 0.0. Equity return is now at value 10.17, with 0.54 for asset returns.

Based on Manulife Financial Corp (MFC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.21 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 2.02. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.27. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.89.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 5.58 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -1.73. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 196.35.

Conclusion

To sum up, Manulife Financial Corp (MFC) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.