Navigating the Volatility of Chagee Holdings Ltd. ADR’s (CHA) Stock

The volatility ratio for the week is 2.26%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.22% for Chagee Holdings Ltd. ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.40% for CHA’s stock, with a -4.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Chagee Holdings Ltd. ADR (NASDAQ: CHA) Right Now?

Chagee Holdings Ltd. ADR (NASDAQ: CHA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18x compared to its average ratio. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average trading volume of CHA on May 29, 2025 was 2.15M shares.

The stock of Chagee Holdings Ltd. ADR (NASDAQ: CHA) has decreased by -2.72 when compared to last closing price of 30.88.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.01% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-29 that Chagee’s rapid growth, high margins, and international ambitions make it an intriguing consumer growth story, but long-term viability is uncertain. The asset-light, franchise-heavy model drives profitability but exposes Chagee to risks from shifting consumer preferences and limited product differentiation. International expansion is ambitious, yet success outside China is unproven and faces regulatory, cultural, and geopolitical headwinds.

CHA Trading at -4.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.26%, as shares sank -9.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHA rose by +2.05%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.11. In addition, Chagee Holdings Ltd. ADR saw -7.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CHA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.23 for the present operating margin

0.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Chagee Holdings Ltd. ADR stands at 0.2. The total capital return value is set at 0.67.

Based on Chagee Holdings Ltd. ADR (CHA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.17 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 5.18.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 2.95 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -1.45. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.9. The receivables turnover for the company is 63.13for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.37.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Chagee Holdings Ltd. ADR (CHA) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.