Navigating the Volatility of CBAK Energy Technology Inc’s (CBAT) Stock

In the past week, CBAT stock has gone up by 13.29%, with a monthly gain of 32.25% and a quarterly surge of 12.52%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.17%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.85% for CBAK Energy Technology Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.11% for CBAT’s stock, with a 1.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in CBAK Energy Technology Inc (NASDAQ: CBAT) Right Now?

CBAK Energy Technology Inc (NASDAQ: CBAT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 235.00x compared to its average ratio. CBAT has 36-month beta value of 1.67. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CBAT is 71.56M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.42% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CBAT on May 29, 2025 was 167.95K shares.

CBAT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of CBAK Energy Technology Inc (NASDAQ: CBAT) has increased by 8.25 when compared to last closing price of 0.87.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 13.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-21 that DALIAN, China, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) (“CBAK Energy”, or the “Company”), a leading lithium-ion battery manufacturer and electric energy solution provider in China, today announced its participation in the upcoming The Battery Show Europe (the “Event”), scheduled from Tuesday, June 3, 2025 to Thursday, June 5, 2025. Event Details: Date: June 03-05, 2025 (Europe Time) Venue : Messe Stuttgart, Messepiazza 170629 Stuttgart Booth : Hall 9-E40 CBAK Energy’s sales team and R&D department, along with key members of our management, will be attending the Event.

CBAT Trading at 18.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CBAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.17%, as shares surge +17.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CBAT rose by +13.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8537. In addition, CBAK Energy Technology Inc saw 0.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CBAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.05 for the present operating margin

0.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for CBAK Energy Technology Inc stands at 0.07. The total capital return value is set at 0.07. Equity return is now at value 0.31, with 0.13 for asset returns.

Based on CBAK Energy Technology Inc (CBAT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.2 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.32.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 20.59 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.23. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.61. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.93for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.82.

Conclusion

To put it simply, CBAK Energy Technology Inc (CBAT) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.