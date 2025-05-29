Nature Wood Group Ltd ADR’s (NWGL) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Nature Wood Group Ltd ADR (NWGL) has gone up by 1.32% for the week, with a 2.68% rise in the past month and a 11.68% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.45% for NWGL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.00% for NWGL’s stock, with a 6.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Nature Wood Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: NWGL) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for NWGL is at 2.24.

The average trading volume for NWGL on May 29, 2025 was 104.89K shares.

NWGL) stock’s latest price update

Nature Wood Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: NWGL)’s stock price has plunge by 2.00relation to previous closing price of 1.50. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.32% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. benzinga.com reported 2024-05-10 that The most oversold stocks in the materials sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

NWGL Trading at 10.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NWGL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.59%, as shares surge +8.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NWGL rose by +1.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4298. In addition, Nature Wood Group Ltd ADR saw 29.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NWGL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.11 for the present operating margin

0.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nature Wood Group Ltd ADR stands at -0.27. The total capital return value is set at -0.08.

The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.8. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -4.09.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -6.52 million with net debt to EBITDA at -16.81. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.87. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.01for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.11.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Nature Wood Group Ltd ADR (NWGL) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.