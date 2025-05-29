National Vision Holdings Inc (EYE) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for EYE is 1.23. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for EYE is 77.24M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.58% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EYE on May 29, 2025 was 2.30M shares.

National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EYE) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.21 in relation to its previous close of 19.01. However, the company has experienced a -0.72% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-21 that DULUTH, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYE) (“National Vision” or the “Company”) today announced that the Company is scheduled to present at the 45th annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, at 9:20 a.m. Central Time. A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed in the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.nationalvision.com/investors. The webcast will be archived and available on the website shortly after the ev.

EYE’s Market Performance

National Vision Holdings Inc (EYE) has seen a -0.72% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 56.36% gain in the past month and a 50.67% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.19% for EYE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.65% for EYE stock, with a simple moving average of 62.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EYE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EYE stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for EYE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EYE in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $21 based on the research report published on May 09, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to EYE, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on October 17th of the previous year.

EYE Trading at 36.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EYE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.32%, as shares surge +56.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +59.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EYE fell by -0.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +75.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.08. In addition, National Vision Holdings Inc saw 84.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EYE starting from Molony Megan, who sale 3,900 shares at the price of $18.90 back on May 14 ’25. After this action, Molony Megan now owns 3,975 shares of National Vision Holdings Inc, valued at $73,710 using the latest closing price.

Moore Patrick R., the Former Officer of National Vision Holdings Inc, proposed sale 15,983 shares at $19.13 during a trade that took place back on May 16 ’25, which means that Moore Patrick R. is holding shares at $305,751 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EYE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.0 for the present operating margin

0.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for National Vision Holdings Inc stands at -0.01. The total capital return value is set at -0.0. Equity return is now at value -2.95, with -1.19 for asset returns.

Based on National Vision Holdings Inc (EYE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.49 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.18. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.96. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -0.27.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 89.58 million with net debt to EBITDA at 7.81. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 34.81for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.92. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.54.

Conclusion

In conclusion, National Vision Holdings Inc (EYE) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.