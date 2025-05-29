National Grid Plc ADR (NGG) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of National Grid Plc ADR (NYSE: NGG) has dropped by -0.41 compared to previous close of 72.67. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days. proactiveinvestors.co.uk reported 2025-05-28 that RBC Capital Markets has downgraded National Grid PLC (LSE:NG.) to ‘sector perform’ from ‘outperform’, lowering its price target to 1,050p from 1,120p.

Is It Worth Investing in National Grid Plc ADR (NYSE: NGG) Right Now?

National Grid Plc ADR (NYSE: NGG) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 18.86x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.59. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for NGG is 980.17M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.21% of that float. On May 29, 2025, the average trading volume of NGG was 945.46K shares.

NGG’s Market Performance

NGG stock saw a decrease of -1.63% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -0.92% and a quarterly a decrease of 17.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.80%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.90% for National Grid Plc ADR (NGG). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.05% for NGG’s stock, with a simple moving average of 11.36% for the last 200 days.

NGG Trading at 4.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NGG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.80%, as shares sank -0.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NGG fell by -1.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $71.62. In addition, National Grid Plc ADR saw 21.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NGG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.19 for the present operating margin

0.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for National Grid Plc ADR stands at 0.09. The total capital return value is set at 0.04. Equity return is now at value 8.31, with 2.75 for asset returns.

Based on National Grid Plc ADR (NGG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.56 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.13. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.26. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.43.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 6.83 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 7.55. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.91. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.21for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.35.

Conclusion

To sum up, National Grid Plc ADR (NGG) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.