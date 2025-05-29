Naas Technology Inc ADR (NAAS) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

The stock of Naas Technology Inc ADR (NAAS) has seen a -17.42% decrease in the past week, with a -24.83% drop in the past month, and a -78.88% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.17% for NAAS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.35% for NAAS’s stock, with a -87.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Naas Technology Inc ADR (NASDAQ: NAAS) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for NAAS is also noteworthy at 1.10. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for NAAS is 1.04M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.37% of that float. The average trading volume of NAAS on May 29, 2025 was 584.62K shares.

NAAS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Naas Technology Inc ADR (NASDAQ: NAAS) has decreased by -6.84 when compared to last closing price of 1.17.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -17.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-05-21 that BEIJING, May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — NaaS Technology Inc. (Nasdaq: NAAS) (“NaaS” or the “Company”), the first U.S. listed EV charging service company in China, today announced that it received a Notice of Non-Compliance (the “Notice”) from Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) on May 20, 2025, due to the late filing of its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 (the “Annual Report”). The Notice indicates that the Company is not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1), which requires timely submission of periodic financial reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Analysts’ Opinion of NAAS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NAAS stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for NAAS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NAAS in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $4.50 based on the research report published on October 31, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

NAAS Trading at -44.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NAAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.65%, as shares sank -19.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -72.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NAAS fell by -17.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -94.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2727. In addition, Naas Technology Inc ADR saw -86.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NAAS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.38 for the present operating margin

0.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Naas Technology Inc ADR stands at -2.92. The total capital return value is set at 3.58. Equity return is now at value -2076.51, with -55.63 for asset returns.

The debt to equity ratio resting at -5.07. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -17.66.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -1.06 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -1.33. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.55for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.66.

Conclusion

In summary, Naas Technology Inc ADR (NAAS) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.