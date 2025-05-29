N2OFF Inc (NITO) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.88. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for NITO is 18.08M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.98% of that float. On May 29, 2025, the average trading volume of NITO was 14.31M shares.

N2OFF Inc (NASDAQ: NITO)’s stock price has dropped by -6.78 in relation to previous closing price of 0.28. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -5.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-15 that N2OFF to take part in financing a 35MW/140MWh planned Battery Energy Storage System project in Poland Neve Yarak, Israel, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — N2OFF, Inc.(NASDAQ: NITO) (FSE:80W) (“N2OFF” and the “Company”), a clean tech company engaged in sustainable solutions for energy and innovation for agri- tech, recently announced its entry into the Polish renewable energy market by participating in the financing of a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) project in Poland. The project, currently planned at 35MW/140MWh, represents a significant step in expanding Solterra’s large-scale energy storage solutions in the region.

NITO’s Market Performance

N2OFF Inc (NITO) has seen a -5.79% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 12.26% gain in the past month and a -33.97% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 25.03% for NITO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -22.22% for NITO’s stock, with a -37.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NITO Trading at -5.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NITO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 25.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.92%, as shares surge +12.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NITO fell by -5.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3392. In addition, N2OFF Inc saw 6.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NITO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-20.57 for the present operating margin

0.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for N2OFF Inc stands at -24.73. The total capital return value is set at -0.94. Equity return is now at value -115.63, with -82.41 for asset returns.

Based on N2OFF Inc (NITO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.0 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -486.04. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.0. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -53.3.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -5.23 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.42. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 22.78. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.56for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.44.

Conclusion

To sum up, N2OFF Inc (NITO) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.