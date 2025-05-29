Mobix Labs Inc (MOBX) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MOBX is -0.13.

The public float for MOBX is 31.10M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.00% of that float. On May 29, 2025, MOBX’s average trading volume was 160.54K shares.

MOBX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Mobix Labs Inc (NASDAQ: MOBX) has dropped by -6.72 compared to previous close of 0.73. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -11.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-04-04 that IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mobix Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: MOBX, “Mobix Labs” or the “Company”), a leading provider of advanced connectivity solutions, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with institutional investors for the purchase and sale of an aggregate of 4,876,860 shares of the Company’s Class A common stock (the “common stock”) (or common stock equivalents in lieu thereof) at a purchase price of $0.8202 per share of common stock (or common stock equivalents i.

MOBX’s Market Performance

Mobix Labs Inc (MOBX) has experienced a -11.53% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -5.56% drop in the past month, and a -38.32% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.26% for MOBX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.98% for MOBX’s stock, with a -32.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MOBX Trading at -13.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MOBX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.95%, as shares sank -7.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MOBX fell by -12.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7439. In addition, Mobix Labs Inc saw -59.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MOBX starting from Peterson James J, who sale 277,285 shares at the price of $0.90 back on Mar 14 ’25. After this action, Peterson James J now owns 1,822,092 shares of Mobix Labs Inc, valued at $249,556 using the latest closing price.

Peterson James J, the Director of Mobix Labs Inc, sale 15,803 shares at $1.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13 ’25, which means that Peterson James J is holding 2,099,377 shares at $15,803 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MOBX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.69 for the present operating margin

0.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mobix Labs Inc stands at -4.45. The total capital return value is set at -4.95. Equity return is now at value -1839.64, with -125.23 for asset returns.

Based on Mobix Labs Inc (MOBX), the company’s capital structure generated 2.47 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -3.08. The debt to equity ratio resting at -1.68. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -46.75.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -18.87 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.12. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.97for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.13.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Mobix Labs Inc (MOBX) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.