Mixed Martial Arts Group Ltd (MMA) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The 36-month beta value for MMA is at 0.01.

The public float for MMA is 8.68M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.32% of that float. The average trading volume for MMA on May 29, 2025 was 910.61K shares.

Mixed Martial Arts Group Ltd (AMEX: MMA)'s stock price has gone rise by 5.87 in comparison to its previous close of 0.82, however, the company has experienced a 11.90% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

MMA’s Market Performance

MMA’s stock has risen by 11.90% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 4.78% and a quarterly rise of 10.37%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.91% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.56% for Mixed Martial Arts Group Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.61% for MMA’s stock, with a -44.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MMA Trading at 1.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MMA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.91%, as shares surge +3.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MMA rose by +11.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8008. In addition, Mixed Martial Arts Group Ltd saw -38.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MMA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-22.34 for the present operating margin

0.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mixed Martial Arts Group Ltd stands at -25.62. The total capital return value is set at -4.58.

Based on Mixed Martial Arts Group Ltd (MMA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.09 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -36.2. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.1. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -3.87.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -10.64 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.31. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 19.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.45for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.11.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Mixed Martial Arts Group Ltd (MMA) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.