Mira Pharmaceuticals Inc (MIRA) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.85. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for MIRA is 12.56M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.63% of that float. On May 29, 2025, the average trading volume of MIRA was 1.32M shares.

The stock price of Mira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MIRA) has jumped by 6.35 compared to previous close of 1.26. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days. accessnewswire.com reported 2025-05-28 that The company will engage in BIO One-on-One Partnering™ meetings as it advances Phase 1 for Ketamir-2, prepares Phase IIa study in neuropathic pain, and finalizes filings for SKNY acquisition. MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / May 28, 2025 / MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:MIRA) (“MIRA” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for neurologic, neuropsychiatric, and metabolic disorders, today announced that it will participate in the BIO International Convention 2025, taking place in Boston, MA from June 16-19, 2025.

MIRA’s Market Performance

Mira Pharmaceuticals Inc (MIRA) has experienced a 2.29% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 30.10% rise in the past month, and a 30.10% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.07% for MIRA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.41% for MIRA’s stock, with a 6.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MIRA Trading at 21.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MIRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.92%, as shares surge +19.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MIRA rose by +2.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2475. In addition, Mira Pharmaceuticals Inc saw 17.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MIRA starting from Aminov Erez, who sale 55,410 shares at the price of $1.39 back on Nov 19 ’24. After this action, Aminov Erez now owns 1,105,790 shares of Mira Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $77,020 using the latest closing price.

Aminov Erez, the Chief Executive Officer of Mira Pharmaceuticals Inc, sale 44,590 shares at $1.27 during a trade that took place back on Nov 20 ’24, which means that Aminov Erez is holding 1,061,200 shares at $56,629 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MIRA

The total capital return value is set at -6.22. Equity return is now at value -355.82, with -304.03 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -7.85 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.86.

Conclusion

To sum up, Mira Pharmaceuticals Inc (MIRA) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.