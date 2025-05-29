Mint Inc Ltd (MIMI) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, MIMI stock has gone down by -0.74%, with a monthly gain of 27.63% and a quarterly surge of 0.57%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.00%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.06% for Mint Inc Ltd The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.83% for MIMI stock, with a simple moving average of 8.08% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Mint Inc Ltd (NASDAQ: MIMI) Right Now?

The public float for MIMI is 11.20M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.25% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MIMI on May 29, 2025 was 105.85K shares.

MIMI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Mint Inc Ltd (NASDAQ: MIMI) has increased by 5.13 when compared to last closing price of 5.07. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.74% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-01-13 that Hong Kong, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mint Incorporation Limited (Nasdaq: MIMI) (the “Company”), a Hong Kong-based interior design and fit out works provider, today announced the closing of its initial public offering (the “Offering”) of 1,750,000 Class A ordinary shares (the “Class A Ordinary Shares”), at a price of $4.00 per Ordinary Share (the “Offering Price”). The Class A Ordinary Shares commenced trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on January 10, 2025 under the symbol “MIMI.”

MIMI Trading at 14.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MIMI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.00%, as shares surge +31.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MIMI fell by -0.74%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.68. In addition, Mint Inc Ltd saw 29.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MIMI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.2 for the present operating margin

0.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mint Inc Ltd stands at 0.18. The total capital return value is set at -1.38.

Based on Mint Inc Ltd (MIMI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.03 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 17.93.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 0.94 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.29. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 27.92. The receivables turnover for the company is 27.93for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 16.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Mint Inc Ltd (MIMI) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.