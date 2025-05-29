Ming Shing Group Holdings Ltd (MSW) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Ming Shing Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: MSW) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 182.68x.

The public float for MSW is 2.23M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.43% of that float. On May 29, 2025, the average trading volume of MSW was 89.14K shares.

MSW) stock’s latest price update

Ming Shing Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: MSW) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -12.81 compared to its previous closing price of 4.84. However, the company has seen a fall of -4.95% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-03-21 that Hong Kong, March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ming Shing Group Holdings Limited (“MSW” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: MSW) is an exempted company with limited liability incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands with no material operations of its own. The Company, through its indirectly wholly-owned operating subsidiaries, MS (HK) Engineering Limited and MS Engineering Co., Limited, is engaged in wet trades works services in Hong Kong. The Company today announced its unaudited financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2024.

MSW’s Market Performance

MSW’s stock has fallen by -4.95% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 11.94% and a quarterly drop of -13.17%. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.22% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.03% for Ming Shing Group Holdings Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.81% for MSW’s stock, with a -20.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MSW Trading at 5.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MSW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.22%, as shares surge +9.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MSW fell by -4.95%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.39. In addition, Ming Shing Group Holdings Ltd saw -31.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MSW starting from Lam Chi Ming, who proposed sale 627,500 shares at the price of $4.38 back on May 22 ’25. After this action, Lam Chi Ming now owns shares of Ming Shing Group Holdings Ltd, valued at $2,748,513 using the latest closing price.

Lam Chi Ming, the Officer of Ming Shing Group Holdings Ltd, proposed sale 500,000 shares at $8.11 during a trade that took place back on Feb 03 ’25, which means that Lam Chi Ming is holding shares at $4,055,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MSW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.12 for the present operating margin

0.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ming Shing Group Holdings Ltd stands at 0.08. The total capital return value is set at 0.78.

Based on Ming Shing Group Holdings Ltd (MSW), the company’s capital structure generated 0.88 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.35. The debt to equity ratio resting at 7.05. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 11.35.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 3.37 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.77. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.2. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.56for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 2.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.09.

Conclusion

To sum up, Ming Shing Group Holdings Ltd (MSW) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.