Metlife Inc’s (MET) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Metlife Inc (MET) has seen a -2.91% decrease in the past week, with a 2.70% gain in the past month, and a -5.51% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.55% for MET. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.59% for MET stock, with a simple moving average of -3.12% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Metlife Inc (NYSE: MET) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Metlife Inc (NYSE: MET) is above average at 12.70x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.84.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for MET is 561.52M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.24% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MET on May 29, 2025 was 3.69M shares.

Metlife Inc (NYSE: MET) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.32 in relation to its previous close of 79.03. However, the company has experienced a -2.91% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-25 that I analyze Barron’s top 100 sustainable companies, focusing on dividend-paying stocks using the yield-based ‘dogcatcher’ strategy for value and income. Six of 83 dividend-paying ESG stocks meet the ideal of annual dividends from $1,000 invested exceeding their share price, signaling potential value opportunities. Analyst targets suggest 20-45% net gains for the top ten ESG ‘dogs’ by May 2026, with risk and volatility varying by stock and sector.

Analysts’ Opinion of MET

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MET stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for MET by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for MET in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $97 based on the research report published on January 23, 2025 of the current year 2025.

TD Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MET reach a price target of $97. The rating they have provided for MET stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 09th, 2024.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to MET, setting the target price at $91 in the report published on September 05th of the previous year.

MET Trading at 0.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.59%, as shares surge +2.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MET fell by -2.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $78.45. In addition, Metlife Inc saw -4.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MET starting from PAPPAS BILL, who sale 26,000 shares at the price of $80.49 back on May 12 ’25. After this action, PAPPAS BILL now owns 66,744 shares of Metlife Inc, valued at $2,092,683 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MET

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.07 for the present operating margin

1.0 for the gross margin

The net margin for Metlife Inc stands at 0.06. The total capital return value is set at 0.01. Equity return is now at value 16.08, with 0.66 for asset returns.

Based on Metlife Inc (MET), the company’s capital structure generated 0.35 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.13. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.55. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 4.94.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 6.66 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -2.12. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.13.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Metlife Inc (MET) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.