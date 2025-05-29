Meihua International Medical Technologies Co Ltd (MHUA) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Meihua International Medical Technologies Co Ltd (MHUA) has gone up by 16.03% for the week, with a 49.74% rise in the past month and a 33.32% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 9.29% for MHUA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 20.74% for MHUA’s stock, with a -17.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Meihua International Medical Technologies Co Ltd (NASDAQ: MHUA) Right Now?

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co Ltd (NASDAQ: MHUA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 1.19x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for MHUA is at 0.73.

The public float for MHUA is 10.07M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.65% of that float. The average trading volume for MHUA on May 29, 2025 was 221.19K shares.

MHUA) stock’s latest price update

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co Ltd (NASDAQ: MHUA)’s stock price has gone rise by 4.89 in comparison to its previous close of 0.41, however, the company has experienced a 16.03% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-04-25 that YANGZHOU, China, April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. (“MHUA” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: MHUA), a reputable manufacturer and provider of Class I, II, and III disposable medical devices with operating subsidiaries in China, today announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

MHUA Trading at 29.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MHUA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.50%, as shares surge +40.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MHUA rose by +4.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3534. In addition, Meihua International Medical Technologies Co Ltd saw 24.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MHUA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.14 for the present operating margin

0.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Meihua International Medical Technologies Co Ltd stands at 0.11. The total capital return value is set at 0.11. Equity return is now at value 7.10, with 6.06 for asset returns.

Based on Meihua International Medical Technologies Co Ltd (MHUA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.05 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 2.33. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.05. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 132.27.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 15.7 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.43. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.06for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.26.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Meihua International Medical Technologies Co Ltd (MHUA) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.