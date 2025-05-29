The stock price of McCormick & Co., Inc (NYSE: MKC) has plunged by -0.58 when compared to previous closing price of 71.80, but the company has seen a -3.81% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. youtube.com reported 2025-05-27 that Sen. Dave McCormick (R-Penn.) joins ‘Squawk Box’ to discuss the deal between U.S. Steel and Japan’s Nippon Steel, structure of the deal, economic impact, fate of the Republican tax bill, and more.

Is It Worth Investing in McCormick & Co., Inc (NYSE: MKC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for McCormick & Co., Inc (NYSE: MKC) is above average at 24.50x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.67.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for MKC is 252.16M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.98% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MKC on May 29, 2025 was 2.50M shares.

MKC’s Market Performance

The stock of McCormick & Co., Inc (MKC) has seen a -3.81% decrease in the past week, with a -4.46% drop in the past month, and a -10.95% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.29% for MKC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.98% for MKC’s stock, with a -8.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MKC

TD Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MKC reach a price target of $90, previously predicting the price at $86. The rating they have provided for MKC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 08th, 2025.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to MKC, setting the target price at $91 in the report published on December 09th of the previous year.

MKC Trading at -6.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MKC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.10%, as shares sank -6.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MKC fell by -3.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $74.34. In addition, McCormick & Co., Inc saw -6.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MKC starting from Jenkins Katherine, who sale 7,642 shares at the price of $76.38 back on May 12 ’25. After this action, Jenkins Katherine now owns 0 shares of McCormick & Co., Inc, valued at $583,696 using the latest closing price.

Repas Gregory, the V.P. & Controller of McCormick & Co., Inc, sale 2,750 shares at $81.42 during a trade that took place back on Apr 03 ’25, which means that Repas Gregory is holding 2,266 shares at $223,905 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MKC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.16 for the present operating margin

0.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for McCormick & Co., Inc stands at 0.12. The total capital return value is set at 0.11. Equity return is now at value 14.73, with 6.09 for asset returns.

Based on McCormick & Co., Inc (MKC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.4 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.25. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.66. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 5.07.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.3 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.62. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.01for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.65.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, McCormick & Co., Inc (MKC) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.