Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc (MTNB) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc (AMEX: MTNB)’s stock price has gone rise by 6.25 in comparison to its previous close of 0.80, however, the company has experienced a 11.83% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-03-11 that BEDMINSTER, N.J., March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: MTNB) today announced the appointment of biotech industry veterans Keith Murphy and Edward Neugeboren to its Board of Directors as independent members, effective March 11, 2025 (the “Effective Date”).

Is It Worth Investing in Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc (AMEX: MTNB) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.28.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for MTNB is 4.56M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.94% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MTNB on May 29, 2025 was 75.46K shares.

MTNB’s Market Performance

The stock of Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc (MTNB) has seen a 11.83% increase in the past week, with a 35.01% rise in the past month, and a 47.57% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.96% for MTNB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 18.56% for MTNB’s stock, with a -49.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MTNB

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to MTNB, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on January 27th of the previous year.

MTNB Trading at 35.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTNB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.40%, as shares surge +31.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +55.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTNB rose by +11.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -88.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7169. In addition, Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc saw 66.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MTNB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-16.84 for the present operating margin

-0.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc stands at -20.88. The total capital return value is set at -1.66. Equity return is now at value -192.85, with -126.93 for asset returns.

Based on Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc (MTNB), the company’s capital structure generated 0.3 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -4.47.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -23.36 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.27. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.35.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc (MTNB) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.