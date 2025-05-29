Marwynn Holdings Inc (MWYN) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

The volatility ratio for the week is 8.38%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.24% for Marwynn Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 38.25% for MWYN’s stock, with a 82.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Marwynn Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MWYN) Right Now?

The public float for MWYN is 2.04M, and currently, short sellers hold a 14.46% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MWYN on May 29, 2025 was 959.30K shares.

MWYN) stock’s latest price update

Marwynn Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MWYN)’s stock price has decreased by -2.96 compared to its previous closing price of 9.80. However, the company has seen a -6.95% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-03-14 that Firm Expands Leadership in Investment Banking and Capital Markets NEW YORK, March 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — American Trust Investment Services, Inc. (ATIS) is pleased to announce the successful initial public offering (IPO) of Marwynn Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MWYN), for which ATIS served as the sole underwriter. This transaction underscores ATIS’s continued growth and commitment to delivering high-quality investment banking services.

MWYN Trading at 79.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MWYN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.38%, as shares surge +190.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +118.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MWYN fell by -5.77%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.89. In addition, Marwynn Holdings Inc saw 121.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MWYN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.02 for the present operating margin

0.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Marwynn Holdings Inc stands at -0.01. The total capital return value is set at 0.04.

Based on Marwynn Holdings Inc (MWYN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.65 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.0. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.89. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 4.72.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 2.56 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.71. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.53for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.92. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Marwynn Holdings Inc (MWYN) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.