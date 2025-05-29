Marex Group Plc (MRX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Marex Group Plc (NASDAQ: MRX)’s stock price has dropped by -4.34 in relation to previous closing price of 44.54. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-15 that Marex Group plc (NASDAQ:MRX ) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 15, 2025 9:00 AM ET Company Participants Adam Strachan – Head of Investor Relations Ian Lowitt – Chief Executive Officer Rob Irvin – Chief Financial Officer Paolo Tonucci – Chief Strategist and Chief Executive Officer-Capital Markets Conference Call Participants Benjamin Budish – Barclays Kyle Voigt – KBW Patrick Moley – Piper Sandler Alex Kramm – UBS Operator Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Marex Q1 2025 Earnings Call.

Is It Worth Investing in Marex Group Plc (NASDAQ: MRX) Right Now?

Marex Group Plc (NASDAQ: MRX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67x compared to its average ratio. MRX has 36-month beta value of 0.11. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for MRX is 30.50M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.08% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MRX on May 29, 2025 was 942.79K shares.

MRX’s Market Performance

MRX stock saw a decrease of -1.73% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -4.66% and a quarterly a decrease of 15.63%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.87%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.22% for Marex Group Plc (MRX). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.76% for MRX’s stock, with a 32.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MRX stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for MRX by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for MRX in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $36 based on the research report published on March 10, 2025 of the current year 2025.

HSBC Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MRX reach a price target of $33. The rating they have provided for MRX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 21st, 2024.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to MRX, setting the target price at $34 in the report published on November 06th of the previous year.

MRX Trading at 4.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.87%, as shares sank -3.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MRX fell by -1.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +103.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.71. In addition, Marex Group Plc saw 36.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MRX starting from Amphitryon Limited (In Liquida, who proposed sale 2,195,913 shares at the price of $43.34 back on May 30 ’25. After this action, Amphitryon Limited (In Liquida now owns shares of Marex Group Plc, valued at $95,170,869 using the latest closing price.

MASP Investor Limited Partners, the 10% Owner of Marex Group Plc, proposed sale 1,540,828 shares at $43.34 during a trade that took place back on May 30 ’25, which means that MASP Investor Limited Partners is holding shares at $66,779,486 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.57 for the present operating margin

0.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Marex Group Plc stands at 0.11. The total capital return value is set at 0.43.

Based on Marex Group Plc (MRX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.86 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.19. The debt to equity ratio resting at 6.28. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 8.8.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 865.8 million with net debt to EBITDA at 4.18. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.41.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Marex Group Plc (MRX) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.