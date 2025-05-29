Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc (MRVI) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MRVI is 0.24. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for MRVI is 116.63M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.51% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MRVI on May 29, 2025 was 2.74M shares.

MRVI) stock’s latest price update

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MRVI)’s stock price has increased by 6.79 compared to its previous closing price of 2.21. However, the company has seen a 4.89% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. accessnewswire.com reported 2025-05-29 that NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 29, 2025 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (“Maravai” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ:MRVI). Investors who purchased Maravai securities prior to August 7, 2024, and continue to hold to the present, are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/MRVI.

MRVI’s Market Performance

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc (MRVI) has experienced a 4.89% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 14.01% rise in the past month, and a -22.62% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.36% for MRVI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.33% for MRVI’s stock, with a -54.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MRVI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MRVI stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for MRVI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MRVI in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $3 based on the research report published on February 26, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Goldman gave a rating of “Sell” to MRVI, setting the target price at $4.25 in the report published on December 05th of the previous year.

MRVI Trading at 12.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MRVI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.25%, as shares surge +16.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MRVI rose by +4.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.14. In addition, Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc saw -56.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MRVI starting from ORESHACK KURT, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $5.03 back on Jan 31 ’25. After this action, ORESHACK KURT now owns 167,618 shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc, valued at $125,750 using the latest closing price.

ORESHACK KURT, the Officer of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc, proposed sale 25,000 shares at $5.03 during a trade that took place back on Jan 31 ’25, which means that ORESHACK KURT is holding shares at $125,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MRVI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.1 for the present operating margin

0.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc stands at -0.67. The total capital return value is set at -0.3. Equity return is now at value -45.75, with -13.53 for asset returns.

Based on Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc (MRVI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.11 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.18. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.12. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -8.85.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -156.92 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.19. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.49for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.96.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc (MRVI) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.