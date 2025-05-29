Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE: MPC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MPC is 0.87. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for MPC is 306.37M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.06% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MPC on May 29, 2025 was 2.86M shares.

The stock price of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE: MPC) has dropped by -2.29 compared to previous close of 162.33. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.81% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-27 that Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Marathon Petroleum (MPC). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

MPC’s Market Performance

Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) has seen a -1.81% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 15.29% gain in the past month and a 8.41% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.90% for MPC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.88% for MPC’s stock, with a 4.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MPC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MPC stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for MPC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MPC in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $152 based on the research report published on May 07, 2025 of the current year 2025.

TD Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MPC reach a price target of $170. The rating they have provided for MPC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 10th, 2024.

TD Cowen gave a rating of “Buy” to MPC, setting the target price at $170 in the report published on November 06th of the previous year.

MPC Trading at 10.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MPC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.91%, as shares surge +14.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MPC fell by -1.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $154.17. In addition, Marathon Petroleum Corp saw 13.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MPC starting from Hessling Ricky D., who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $134.72 back on Mar 11 ’25. After this action, Hessling Ricky D. now owns 12,162 shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp, valued at $269,440 using the latest closing price.

Bayh Evan, the Director of Marathon Petroleum Corp, purchase 1,000 shares at $133.70 during a trade that took place back on Mar 05 ’25, which means that Bayh Evan is holding 69,305 shares at $133,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MPC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.04 for the present operating margin

0.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Marathon Petroleum Corp stands at 0.02. The total capital return value is set at 0.09. Equity return is now at value 12.37, with 2.91 for asset returns.

Based on Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.66 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.22. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.96. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 4.02.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 10.6 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 3.13. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.39for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.