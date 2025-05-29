Make Informed Decisions with Starwood Property Trust Inc (STWD) Stock Updates

In the past week, STWD stock has gone down by -1.10%, with a monthly gain of 3.24% and a quarterly plunge of -1.20%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.38%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.21% for Starwood Property Trust Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.00% for STWD’s stock, with a 0.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Starwood Property Trust Inc (NYSE: STWD) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Starwood Property Trust Inc (NYSE: STWD) is above average at 20.76x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.29.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for STWD is 319.15M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.74% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of STWD on May 29, 2025 was 2.97M shares.

STWD) stock’s latest price update

Starwood Property Trust Inc (NYSE: STWD)’s stock price has increased by 0.15 compared to its previous closing price of 19.71. However, the company has seen a -1.10% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-26 that AGNC Investment’s proactive hedging, stable Agency MBS income and 16.29% dividend yield give it an edge over Starwood Property.

Analysts’ Opinion of STWD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STWD stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for STWD by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for STWD in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $22.50 based on the research report published on September 05, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see STWD reach a price target of $24. The rating they have provided for STWD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 19th, 2024.

STWD Trading at 2.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STWD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.38%, as shares surge +2.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STWD fell by -1.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.55. In addition, Starwood Property Trust Inc saw 4.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for STWD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.42 for the present operating margin

0.6 for the gross margin

The net margin for Starwood Property Trust Inc stands at 0.17. The total capital return value is set at 0.01. Equity return is now at value 4.90, with 0.48 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.72 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -0.37. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.87for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.03.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Starwood Property Trust Inc (STWD) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.