Make Informed Decisions with Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) Stock Updates

The stock of Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) has seen a -7.96% decrease in the past week, with a -5.03% drop in the past month, and a -26.99% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.21% for GOGL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.69% for GOGL’s stock, with a -26.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL) Right Now?

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for GOGL is at 1.12. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for GOGL is 99.51M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.88% of that float. The average trading volume for GOGL on May 29, 2025 was 4.31M shares.

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.51 in relation to its previous close of 7.28. However, the company has experienced a -7.96% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-28 that HAMILTON, Bermuda, 28 May, 2025, 22:30 CEST – Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL & Euronext Oslo Børs: GOGL) (“Golden Ocean”) and CMB.TECH NV (NYSE: CMBT & Euronext Brussels: CMBT) (“CMB.TECH”) are pleased to announce that they have signed an agreement and plan of merger (the “Merger Agreement”) for a stock-for-stock merger, as contemplated by the term sheet previously announced on 22 April 2025.

Analysts’ Opinion of GOGL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GOGL stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for GOGL by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for GOGL in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $15.50 based on the research report published on May 22, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to GOGL, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on October 24th of the previous year.

GOGL Trading at -5.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOGL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.74%, as shares sank -6.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOGL fell by -7.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.68. In addition, Golden Ocean Group Limited saw -19.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GOGL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.32 for the present operating margin

0.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Golden Ocean Group Limited stands at 0.23. The total capital return value is set at 0.1. Equity return is now at value 6.06, with 3.30 for asset returns.

Based on Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.42 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.26. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.73. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.08.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 432.84 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.72. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.57for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.81.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.