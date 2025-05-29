Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (MGY) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE: MGY) has plunged by -1.13 when compared to previous closing price of 22.12, but the company has seen a -2.10% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-16 that Magnolia increased its total production guidance by 2% for 2025 after Q1 2025 results beat expectations. This is driven by strong Giddings well performance plus shallower declines. The outperformance has been mostly with natural gas, while Magnolia’s oil production guidance is unchanged.

Is It Worth Investing in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE: MGY) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE: MGY) is above average at 10.85x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.30.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The public float for MGY is 182.38M, and currently, short sellers hold a 15.16% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MGY on May 29, 2025 was 3.14M shares.

MGY’s Market Performance

MGY’s stock has seen a -2.10% decrease for the week, with a 0.92% rise in the past month and a -6.66% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.30% for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.01% for MGY stock, with a simple moving average of -10.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MGY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MGY stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for MGY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MGY in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $26 based on the research report published on April 22, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MGY reach a price target of $26, previously predicting the price at $27. The rating they have provided for MGY stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 31st, 2025.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to MGY, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on January 13th of the current year.

MGY Trading at -2.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MGY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.43%, as shares surge +2.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MGY fell by -2.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.87. In addition, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp saw -6.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MGY starting from Szabo Shandell, who purchase 11,731 shares at the price of $21.30 back on May 02 ’25. After this action, Szabo Shandell now owns 18,095 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp, valued at $249,870 using the latest closing price.

Stavros Christopher G, the CEO & DIRECTOR of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp, purchase 2,500 shares at $22.05 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03 ’25, which means that Stavros Christopher G is holding 892,372 shares at $55,138 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MGY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.39 for the present operating margin

0.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp stands at 0.29. The total capital return value is set at 0.2. Equity return is now at value 20.85, with 13.35 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 922.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.26. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (MGY) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.