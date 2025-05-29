Macrogenics Inc (MGNX) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Macrogenics Inc (MGNX) has seen a -11.46% decrease in the past week, with a -15.24% drop in the past month, and a -44.18% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.49% for MGNX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.75% for MGNX’s stock, with a -50.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Macrogenics Inc (NASDAQ: MGNX) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MGNX is 1.68. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for MGNX is 57.94M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.52% of that float. On May 29, 2025, MGNX’s average trading volume was 679.80K shares.

MGNX) stock’s latest price update

Macrogenics Inc (NASDAQ: MGNX)’s stock price has gone decline by -6.40 in comparison to its previous close of 1.49, however, the company has experienced a -11.46% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-21 that The U.S. government’s tariff imposition, especially on China, is likely to keep supply chains under pressure for the Zacks Medical Products industry. PODD, MGNX, CLRB and ALUR reflect the favorable fundamentals.

MGNX Trading at -8.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MGNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.46%, as shares sank -13.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MGNX fell by -11.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5575. In addition, Macrogenics Inc saw -57.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MGNX starting from Smith Beth Ann, who sale 423 shares at the price of $2.56 back on Feb 15 ’25. After this action, Smith Beth Ann now owns 9,532 shares of Macrogenics Inc, valued at $1,083 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MGNX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.65 for the present operating margin

0.9 for the gross margin

The net margin for Macrogenics Inc stands at -0.37. The total capital return value is set at -0.59. Equity return is now at value -60.25, with -23.61 for asset returns.

Based on Macrogenics Inc (MGNX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.32 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -1.86. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.47. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -1025.27.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -57.37 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.28. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.46for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.28.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Macrogenics Inc (MGNX) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.