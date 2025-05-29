Macerich Co (MAC) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Macerich Co (NYSE: MAC) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.47 in relation to its previous close of 15.40. However, the company has experienced a 0.57% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-27 that ST. HELIER, Jersey–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MAC Copper Limited (NYSE:MTAL, ASX:MAC) (“MAC” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding scheme implementation deed (“Implementation Deed”) with Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (JSE:HAR, NYSE:HMY) (“Harmony”) and Harmony Gold (Australia) Pty Ltd (“Harmony Australia”) (a wholly owned subsidiary of Harmony), under which it is proposed that Harmony Australia will acquire 100% of the issued share capital in MAC by way of a J.

Is It Worth Investing in Macerich Co (NYSE: MAC) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for MAC is also noteworthy at 2.14. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for MAC is 250.82M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.80% of that float. The average trading volume of MAC on May 29, 2025 was 2.41M shares.

MAC’s Market Performance

MAC’s stock has seen a 0.57% increase for the week, with a 4.64% rise in the past month and a -21.57% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.96% for Macerich Co The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.65% for MAC’s stock, with a -11.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MAC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MAC stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for MAC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MAC in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $16 based on the research report published on May 23, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to MAC, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on January 15th of the current year.

MAC Trading at 1.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.53%, as shares surge +7.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAC rose by +0.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.37. In addition, Macerich Co saw -20.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MAC starting from Murphy Devin Ignatius, who purchase 7,000 shares at the price of $16.40 back on Mar 14 ’25. After this action, Murphy Devin Ignatius now owns 9,118 shares of Macerich Co, valued at $114,800 using the latest closing price.

Hsieh Jackson, the President and CEO of Macerich Co, purchase 56,000 shares at $17.75 during a trade that took place back on Mar 04 ’25, which means that Hsieh Jackson is holding 226,500 shares at $993,832 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MAC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.18 for the present operating margin

0.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Macerich Co stands at -0.12. The total capital return value is set at 0.02. Equity return is now at value -4.79, with -1.48 for asset returns.

Based on Macerich Co (MAC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.67 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.06. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.99. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.35.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 326.9 million with net debt to EBITDA at 7.6. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.62. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.36for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.11.

Conclusion

In summary, Macerich Co (MAC) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.