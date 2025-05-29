Lululemon Athletica inc (LULU) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Lululemon Athletica inc (NASDAQ: LULU) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for LULU is at 1.26. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The public float for LULU is 104.73M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.67% of that float. The average trading volume for LULU on May 29, 2025 was 2.35M shares.

LULU) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Lululemon Athletica inc (NASDAQ: LULU) has jumped by 1.96 compared to previous close of 315.74. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-29 that Lululemon (LULU) possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

LULU’s Market Performance

Lululemon Athletica inc (LULU) has seen a 1.38% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 18.68% gain in the past month and a -11.11% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.63% for LULU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.20% for LULU’s stock, with a 1.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LULU

Telsey Advisory Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LULU reach a price target of $385, previously predicting the price at $445. The rating they have provided for LULU stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 28th, 2025.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to LULU, setting the target price at $366 in the report published on March 28th of the current year.

LULU Trading at 11.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LULU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.83%, as shares surge +18.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LULU rose by +0.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $303.05. In addition, Lululemon Athletica inc saw -15.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LULU starting from NEUBURGER NICOLE, who sale 2,022 shares at the price of $387.11 back on Dec 26 ’24. After this action, NEUBURGER NICOLE now owns 6,198 shares of Lululemon Athletica inc, valued at $782,735 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LULU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.24 for the present operating margin

0.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lululemon Athletica inc stands at 0.17. The total capital return value is set at 0.44. Equity return is now at value 42.42, with 24.70 for asset returns.

Based on Lululemon Athletica inc (LULU), the company’s capital structure generated 0.27 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.44.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 3.02 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -0.14. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 35.01for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.16.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lululemon Athletica inc (LULU) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bearish, with some giving it a “sell” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.