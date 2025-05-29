Lucas GC Ltd (LGCL) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Lucas GC Ltd (NASDAQ: LGCL) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LGCL is -0.89.

The public float for LGCL is 10.20M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.56% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LGCL on May 29, 2025 was 120.69K shares.

Lucas GC Ltd (NASDAQ: LGCL) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 5.95 compared to its previous closing price of 0.47. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.69% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2024-12-02 that NEW YORK, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lucas GC Limited (NASDAQ: LGCL) (“Lucas” or the “Company”), an artificial intelligence (the “AI”) technology-driven Platform-as-a-Service (the “PaaS”) company whose technologies have been applied to the human resources, insurance and wealth management industry verticals, announced today that it had received an invention patent “Talent Scout-Based Holistic Recruitment System” in China.

LGCL’s Market Performance

Lucas GC Ltd (LGCL) has seen a 1.69% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 19.19% gain in the past month and a -11.68% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.94% for LGCL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.51% for LGCL’s stock, with a -37.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LGCL Trading at 9.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LGCL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.49%, as shares surge +11.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LGCL rose by +1.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4701. In addition, Lucas GC Ltd saw -16.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LGCL starting from HTL Lucky Holding Limited, who proposed sale 795,633 shares at the price of $1.15 back on Nov 08 ’24. After this action, HTL Lucky Holding Limited now owns shares of Lucas GC Ltd, valued at $914,978 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LGCL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.06 for the present operating margin

0.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lucas GC Ltd stands at 0.06. The total capital return value is set at 0.26.

Based on Lucas GC Ltd (LGCL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.21 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.32.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 36.86 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.51. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.63for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 3.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.90.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lucas GC Ltd (LGCL) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.