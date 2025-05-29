Lottery.com Inc (LTRY) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.38. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for LTRY is 19.65M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.93% of that float. On May 29, 2025, the average trading volume of LTRY was 5.36M shares.

Lottery.com Inc (NASDAQ: LTRY) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 4.09 compared to its previous closing price of 1.73. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.16% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-28 that Company Poised to Execute on Five-Year Growth Plan Across Lottery, Sports and Entertainment Verticals Company Poised to Execute on Five-Year Growth Plan Across Lottery, Sports and Entertainment Verticals

LTRY’s Market Performance

Lottery.com Inc (LTRY) has experienced a 1.16% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 110.71% rise in the past month, and a 28.62% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 19.68% for LTRY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 63.34% for LTRY’s stock, with a simple moving average of 145.77% for the last 200 days.

LTRY Trading at 85.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LTRY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.25%, as shares surge +113.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +86.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LTRY rose by +1.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +92.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1031. In addition, Lottery.com Inc saw 272.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LTRY starting from GOODING CHRISTOPHER ANDERSON, who sale 40,000 shares at the price of $1.39 back on Feb 25 ’25. After this action, GOODING CHRISTOPHER ANDERSON now owns 276,553 shares of Lottery.com Inc, valued at $55,600 using the latest closing price.

Stubblefield Robert J, the Chief Financial Officer of Lottery.com Inc, sale 15,000 shares at $1.60 during a trade that took place back on Feb 26 ’25, which means that Stubblefield Robert J is holding 250,000 shares at $24,020 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LTRY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.04 for the present operating margin

-1.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lottery.com Inc stands at -26.44. The total capital return value is set at -0.81. Equity return is now at value -98.11, with -44.14 for asset returns.

Based on Lottery.com Inc (LTRY), the company’s capital structure generated 0.0 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.25. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.0. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -51.78.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -23.15 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.32. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 51.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.16for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.52.

Conclusion

To sum up, Lottery.com Inc (LTRY) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.