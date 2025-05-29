LKQ Corp (LKQ) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

LKQ Corp (NASDAQ: LKQ)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.49 in comparison to its previous close of 40.84, however, the company has experienced a -3.27% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-28 that ANTIOCH, Tenn., May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LKQ Corporation (Nasdaq: LKQ), a global leading provider of alternative and specialty parts to repair and accessorize automobiles and other vehicles, today announced the release of its 2024 Sustainability Report. The report showcases LKQ’s role in driving success as a best-in-class operator for our investors and key stakeholders, while maintaining a critical role in facilitating the growth of the global circular economy.

Is It Worth Investing in LKQ Corp (NASDAQ: LKQ) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for LKQ Corp (NASDAQ: LKQ) is above average at 15.04x. The 36-month beta value for LKQ is also noteworthy at 0.98. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for LKQ is 256.49M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.86% of that float. The average trading volume of LKQ on May 29, 2025 was 2.69M shares.

LKQ’s Market Performance

LKQ’s stock has seen a -3.27% decrease for the week, with a 8.12% rise in the past month and a -3.66% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.67% for LKQ Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.78% for LKQ’s stock, with a 1.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LKQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LKQ stocks, with MKM Partners repeating the rating for LKQ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LKQ in the upcoming period, according to MKM Partners is $68 based on the research report published on July 13, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

LKQ Trading at -1.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LKQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.36%, as shares surge +6.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LKQ fell by -3.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.54. In addition, LKQ Corp saw 9.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LKQ starting from Zarcone Dominick P, who proposed sale 10,000 shares at the price of $39.86 back on May 08 ’25. After this action, Zarcone Dominick P now owns shares of LKQ Corp, valued at $398,573 using the latest closing price.

Zarcone Dominick P, the Director of LKQ Corp, proposed sale 5,000 shares at $38.02 during a trade that took place back on May 01 ’25, which means that Zarcone Dominick P is holding shares at $190,119 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LKQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.09 for the present operating margin

0.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for LKQ Corp stands at 0.05. The total capital return value is set at 0.1. Equity return is now at value 11.37, with 4.56 for asset returns.

Based on LKQ Corp (LKQ), the company’s capital structure generated 0.49 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.15. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.95. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 4.82.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.63 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 3.34. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.02for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.52.

Conclusion

In summary, LKQ Corp (LKQ) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.