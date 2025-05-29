Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Live Nation Entertainment Inc (NYSE: LYV) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 48.01x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.46. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for LYV is 154.97M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.00% of that float. On May 29, 2025, the average trading volume of LYV was 2.57M shares.

LYV) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Live Nation Entertainment Inc (NYSE: LYV) has decreased by -1.96 when compared to last closing price of 143.02.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -4.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days. deadline.com reported 2025-05-20 that Giant Live Nation has named Richard Grenell, an close confidant and ally of President Donald Trump recently in the headlines for slamming Les Misérables actors and Lin Manuel Miranda, to its board of directors.

LYV’s Market Performance

Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV) has seen a -4.15% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 5.21% gain in the past month and a -1.36% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.44% for LYV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.02% for LYV’s stock, with a simple moving average of 11.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LYV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LYV stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for LYV by listing it as a “Positive.” The predicted price for LYV in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $155 based on the research report published on April 28, 2025 of the current year 2025.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LYV reach a price target of $125. The rating they have provided for LYV stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 04th, 2024.

LYV Trading at 5.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LYV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.17%, as shares surge +5.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LYV fell by -4.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +52.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $140.19. In addition, Live Nation Entertainment Inc saw 8.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LYV starting from Liberty Media Corp., who proposed sale 10,488,960 shares at the price of $140.22 back on May 28 ’25. After this action, Liberty Media Corp. now owns shares of Live Nation Entertainment Inc, valued at $1,470,761,971 using the latest closing price.

Hopmans John, the EVP, M&A and Strategic Finance of Live Nation Entertainment Inc, sale 34,808 shares at $147.38 during a trade that took place back on May 16 ’25, which means that Hopmans John is holding 189,456 shares at $5,130,003 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LYV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.04 for the present operating margin

0.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Live Nation Entertainment Inc stands at 0.04. The total capital return value is set at 0.1. Equity return is now at value 827.53, with 3.31 for asset returns.

Based on Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV), the company’s capital structure generated 0.99 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.25. The debt to equity ratio resting at 78.25. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.01.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.7 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.66. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.29for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.96.

Conclusion

To sum up, Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.