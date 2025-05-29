Lionsgate Studios Corp (LION) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

The stock has a 36-month beta value of -0.11. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for LION is 265.20M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.75% of that float. On May 29, 2025, the average trading volume of LION was 816.01K shares.

Lionsgate Studios Corp (NASDAQ: LION)’s stock price has plunge by 1.06relation to previous closing price of 6.60. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -5.52% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-05-22 that Revenue was $1.1 Billion, up 22% Year Over Year Net Income Attributable to Shareholders was $21.9 Million or $0.10 Diluted Earnings Per Share Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Shareholders was $60.9 Million or $0.21 Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share Operating Income was Up Significantly to $94.2 Million Adjusted OIBDA was Up 49% to $138.3 Million Motion Picture Segment Profit and Studio Adjusted OIBDA Reached Highest Quarterly Levels in 10 Years Trailing 12-Month Library Revenue Grew 8% to an All-Time High of $956 Million Driven by Record Fourth Quarter SANTA MONICA, Calif. and VANCOUVER, BC, May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Lionsgate Studios Corp. (NYSE: LION) (“Lionsgate”) today reported fourth quarter results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

LION’s Market Performance

Lionsgate Studios Corp (LION) has seen a -5.52% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -5.15% decline in the past month and a -20.75% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.91% for LION. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.96% for LION’s stock, with a -8.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LION

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LION stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for LION by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for LION in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $10 based on the research report published on May 20, 2025 of the current year 2025.

TD Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LION reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for LION stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on May 12th, 2025.

Seaport Research Partners gave a rating of “Buy” to LION, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on August 06th of the previous year.

LION Trading at -5.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LION to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.06%.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LION fell by -5.52%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Lionsgate Studios Corp saw -13.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LION

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.05 for the present operating margin

0.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lionsgate Studios Corp stands at -0.07. The total capital return value is set at 0.06. Equity return is now at value 1.84, with -4.35 for asset returns.

Based on Lionsgate Studios Corp (LION), the company’s capital structure generated 1.39 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.07. The debt to equity ratio resting at -3.57. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.81.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 16.7 million with net debt to EBITDA at 3.05. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.86. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.42for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.42.

Conclusion

To sum up, Lionsgate Studios Corp (LION) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.